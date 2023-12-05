Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Bloomington’s Krampus festival returns

Bloomington’s ‘Krampus’ back after 2-year hiatus

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Bloomington’s Krampus festival is making a return after a two-year hiatus, rekindling the local tradition that has been cherished since its inception in 2011.

On December 9th, from 4-10 p.m., fans of this folklore-inspired celebration can immerse themselves in the festivities at Switchyard Brewing.

Joining the revelry will be the enigmatic Lilith Cain, along with Krampus himself and the genial Kurtis Cummings, representing Switchyard Brewing.

For those unfamiliar with Krampus, this Austrian legend offers a fascinating blend of Christmas cheer and chills.

You can find more information about this enchanting event on its official website or explore the lore on its Wikipedia page.

Don’t miss the inaugural year of B-town Krampus in 2023; it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: Cooper & Cow...
All Indiana /
All Indiana studio gets a...
All Indiana /
Comedian Dave Landau coming to...
All Indiana /
Chase of Indianapolis auto theft...
Crime Watch 8 /
Biden warns Trump will put...
Political News /
Former GM at Clarksville dealership...
Indiana News /
Mile Square district to address...
Political News /
Where to find holiday pop-up...
Local News /