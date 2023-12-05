Bloomington’s Krampus festival returns

Bloomington’s Krampus festival is making a return after a two-year hiatus, rekindling the local tradition that has been cherished since its inception in 2011.

On December 9th, from 4-10 p.m., fans of this folklore-inspired celebration can immerse themselves in the festivities at Switchyard Brewing.

Joining the revelry will be the enigmatic Lilith Cain, along with Krampus himself and the genial Kurtis Cummings, representing Switchyard Brewing.

For those unfamiliar with Krampus, this Austrian legend offers a fascinating blend of Christmas cheer and chills.

You can find more information about this enchanting event on its official website or explore the lore on its Wikipedia page.

Don’t miss the inaugural year of B-town Krampus in 2023; it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience!