All Indiana

Book inspires people to turn dreams into reality, depression into liberation

What if we told you that you were born rich, and that the life you’ve always dreamed of is already within you?

Judy Marie Balloff says, that’s the first step to flipping the script on negativity and getting control of that negativity is the key to enjoying “365 days of abundance.”

That’s also the name of her book that shows you how to turn your dreams into reality and depression into liberation.

Balloff joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share more about her book and how it relates to the law of attraction.