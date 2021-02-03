All Indiana

‘Bop to the Top’ run goes virtual, continuing to support Riley Children’s Foundation

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people here in Indianapolis know about the “Bop to the Top” tradition. Every year, Hoosiers run up the stairs of the One America Tower in an effort to raise money for Riley Children’s Foundation.

In years past, the Bop to the Top event has been a 780 step, 500-foot vertical stair climb to the top of the tower, but this year due to COVID-19, participants can stick to the 780 steps or go even further throughout the month of February.

Watch the video to hear more from Tuxedo Brothers Event Management President, Don Carr, on what it means to make this year’s event happen for the kids with Riley Children’s Foundation.

The 5k run or walk option is also new this year. You can do the challenge indoors or outdoors or both. Click here for more details on the 2021 Bop to the Top.

