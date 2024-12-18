35°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
35° Indianapolis

Out & About With Barney: Border Collie trainer shares insider knowledge

12-18-24 Tips on Training a Border Collie

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this segment of “Out and About with Barney,” Barney Wood dives into the world of Border Collies, a breed known for its intelligence, agility and incredible work ethic.

Barney visits Chris Chambers, a professional Border Collie trainer, at his rural training grounds, where he introduces viewers to Maggie, one of his trained dogs.

For anyone interested in learning more about Border Collies, Chris recommends resources like the United States Border Collie Handlers Association (USBCHA) and the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police shooting on South Warman...
Crime Watch 8 /
Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash...
Local News /
House rejects Trump-backed plan on...
Political News /
Anthony Richardson and Will Levis...
Indianapolis Colts /
Wolves to take center stage...
Pet Pals TV /
IMPD investigating fatal crash near...
Local News /
Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force...
Crime Watch 8 /
Delphi defense team wants 2...
I-Team 8 /