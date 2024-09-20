Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation hosts Annual Dining in the Dark Gala

The Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation will host its annual fundraising gala, Dining in the Dark, on Saturday, September 21 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m., will embrace this year’s theme, “Carnaval: Revelry for a Cause.”

Dining in the Dark offers guests a truly unique experience, as the ballroom’s lights will be dimmed, and attendees will wear sleep shades while dining. This immersive setting aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with vision loss, allowing participants to experience a meal without the use of sight.

The event is co-chaired by Anne Dunlavy, Market Director of Sales and Marketing at Marriott IndyPlace, and Chris Dunlavy, Investigations Manager at Eli Lilly and Company. Attendees will also hear from Jeffrey Mittman, president and CEO of Bosma Enterprises, and Brandon Wells, executive director of the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation.

The evening will take place in a Carnaval-themed ballroom, featuring feathered costumes, vibrant colors, and lively decorations. The highlight of the night will be the extraordinary experience of dining in complete darkness, designed to foster empathy and understanding for those living with vision impairments.

About Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation:

The Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation supports the mission of Bosma Enterprises, one of Indiana’s largest nonprofit organizations serving individuals with vision loss. The foundation helps fund rehabilitation and employment placement services provided through the Bosma Center for Visionary Solutions, which empowers adults who are blind or visually impaired to live independently. To learn more about Bosma’s mission and how to get involved, visit bosma.org/foundation.