The ‘Boss Babe Brunch’ Networking Event is Back!

Successful women are Indy bound for the fourth-annual Boss Babe Brunch!

Founded by Indianapolis native Mariah Oliver, the Boss Babe Network (BBN) keeps the busy workwoman in mind. While finishing her master’s degree at IUPUI, Oliver wanted to get more involved in her community. However, she felt that didn’t belong in the rooms she found herself in.

After realizing that other women have trouble connecting, Mariah created the BBN in November of 2020.

She founded the BBN on three pillars: Shopping, learning, and connecting. The shopping pillar consists of highlighting local and woman-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Oliver incorporates the learning pillar by contracting women to lead professional development workshops, write blog contributions, and provide other skill-building resources.

The BBN operates on its connecting pillar by hosting networking events year-round, allowing women to build relationships in an atmosphere where they belong.

The largest event for the BBN is the Boss Babe Brunch here in Indianapolis! On June 4th, over 275+ women will convene at the Vision Loft Stutz for a day of networking and women empowerment! Influential women from around the city, including Senator Andrea Hunley, will speak at the event. The event includes career-building conversations, business promotion, and good food!

Also, the brunch will feature bottomless mimosas, a catered brunch, and “Very Boss” gift bags!

If you’re interested in attending, tickets are available here! However, you better act fast, the event is nearly sold-out!