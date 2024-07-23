Bourbon Bling Bowtie 2024: A Gala for Indiana Wish

Harry Webler from Shurnik Wine & Spirits and J’Lynn Edwards, Executive Director of Indiana Wish, came together to discuss the exciting upcoming event: the 2024 Portrait of Wishes Gala.

This year’s theme is Bourbon, Bling & Bowties, promising a night of elegance and fun for a great cause.

Indiana Wish is an organization dedicated to granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Indiana.

The annual gala is one of their major fundraising events, helping to make these wishes come true.

Harry Webler and J’Lynn Edwards are passionate about this event and the impact it has on the community.

The gala will feature a variety of activities, including bourbon tasting, glamorous bling, and stylish bowties. It is an opportunity for attendees to dress up, enjoy fine drinks, and support a noble cause.

The 2024 Portrait of Wishes Gala will bring together supporters from all over to celebrate and raise funds. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with joy, hope, and generosity.

By participating in the gala, guests not only enjoy a fabulous night but also contribute to making dreams come true for children in need.

Indiana Wish relies on these events to continue its mission of bringing happiness and relief to families during challenging times.

For more details about the event and to find out how to support Indiana Wish, interested individuals can visit their official website.

Harry Webler and J’Lynn Edwards invite everyone to join in the celebration and support the cause, making 2024’s Bourbon, Bling & Bowties gala a night to remember.