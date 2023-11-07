Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Boutique-style adoption agency offers holistic service

Boutique-style adoption agency offers holistic service

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of National Adoption Month, founders Greg and Julie Menefee of Courageous Hearts Adoption and Agency Director Sara Baker are shining a spotlight on their highly successful “boutique-style non-profit adoption agency” based in Greenwood, IN.

As they mark their 4th Anniversary, they’re celebrating an extraordinary period of growth, with a remarkable 171% increase in family and birth mother matches over the past year, resulting in 11 children finding loving and secure homes in 2023.

It’s a heartwarming testament to their commitment to building families and changing lives.

Find out more in the USA Today article, “Domestic Adoption in America: Navigating the Process with Courageous Hearts Adoptions,” and the full press release on Courageous Hearts Adoptions’ 4th Anniversary during National Adoption Month.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pacers react to future of...
News /
Marc Price, ‘Skippy’ from ‘Family...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Cappuccino Day and...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Shake Shack
All Indiana /
5 years after California’s deadliest...
National News /
Fort Wayne man arrested for...
Indiana News /
Results from Nov. 7, 2023,...
Election /
A man with a gun...
National News /