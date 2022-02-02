All Indiana

Boxing program revived, putting Christamore House back in national spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Christamore House Family and Community Center has helped shed a positive light on Indianapolis for decades. In a span more than 100 years long, the center has impacted people in the Haughville community on the city’s west side and beyond.

So when coach Jeffrey Jones walks into a gym full of young boxers, participating in the program that helped mold him as a kid, he sees more than athletes throwing punches.

“[It’s] family, community and just serving,” Jones said. A safe space for young people in the neighborhood.”

Jones was determined to help bring back a program that was prominent for years, but he said had been “dead” for a couple.

Thanks to a group of coaches with the help of some young and talented prospects, Christamore House will have a chance to bring a championship atmosphere back into the building.

First there’s Tony Walker, the junior from Pike High School. Less than two years after getting into competitive boxing he’s mixing it up with some of the best fighters around.

“It’s just something exhilarating about the fact that you can get in there one on one with a person and there’s nothing you can do until that bell rings [then] whatever goes on goes on,” Walker said. “I’m a hard worker and I’m just ready to show everybody what I got.”

(WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)

He credits his coaches with keeping him sharp in the ring; especially one he happens to share a home with.

“My dad is in my corner too,” he said.

When we asked Joseph “Lil Joe” Williams, out of Guion Creek Middle School if he was nervous about stepping into the ring and onto the national stage he simply said “Nah.”

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome asked why and he replied: “Because it’s just another day in the office”

(WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)

Then there’s Zion Hardin, the youngest of the trio, at 13 years-old, from Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Academy. His coach, Jose Spearman, gives the young fighter some high praise in a comparison to one of the greatest of all time.

“I look at him as the next Mike Tyson,” he said.

Spearman, who has 40 years of experience in the sport, made his case for the comparison saying he’s watched Hardin dish out punishment to grown men, while being able to dominate his own age group and win fights in seconds.

As all three fighters prepare to head to the Silver Gloves Nationals in Independence, Missouri, they’re coaches are hoping to take a big step in restoring a rich reputation to what was once a thriving program.

“Christamore house was a dynasty in boxing,” Spearman said. “[We’re] trying to bring it back. We’re already making strides.”

(WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)

None of the three boys are the trash talking type, but they’re all going to Missouri with one mindset: This trip is “Strictly business.”

When Hardin was asked if he had anything to say about the fight and the chance to get a big win at Silver Gloves, he had this simple response: “I’ll let the hands do the talking.”

When Coach Jones thinks of where the program could go, he couldn’t help but be in disbelief thinking about how far they’re already come.

“We’ve been [back] less than six months,” he said. “I didn’t really think it was going to be what it is right now.”

You can keep up with the boys and their journey through Silver Gloves and learn more about the Christamore House Boxing program on Facebook and/or Instagram.