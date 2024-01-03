Search
Boy, 12, hosts sports podcast and Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups

12-year-old hosting his own sports podcast and Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups

by: Divine Triplett
Tune in as Hammer and Nigel dive into an extraordinary story of a 12-year-old prodigy running his own sports podcast, proving that age is no barrier to passion and talent.

The dynamic duo will explore the young podcaster’s journey, discussing the challenges and triumphs of navigating the sports world at such a tender age.

In another intriguing segment, Hammer and Nigel will unravel the latest move by Starbucks, where the coffee giant is now embracing sustainability by allowing customers to use their cups when ordering drinks.

Join the conversation as they delve into the environmental impact and customer experience implications of this eco-friendly initiative, providing their unique blend of humor and insight on these two captivating topics.

