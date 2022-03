All Indiana

Boy released from hospital 460 days after he was born

A family is reunited at home after a baby born at 25 weeks is finally released from the hospital, 460 days after he was born.

The boy’s mother, Sparkle Jurnakins, was dealing with some health issues and had to have an emergency C-section at 25 weeks to deliver her son, Kendall.

She joined us Friday to give an update on her and the baby’s health, how they’re adjusting to being back at home and more.

