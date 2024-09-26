‘Boy Scouts’ rebrands to ‘Scouting America’

Originally known as “Boy Scouts,” Scouting America is a program that helps boys and girls learn important life skills, make friends, and explore the outdoors.

The rebranding creates a more inclusive environment, allowing more families to join in on the fun with young boys!

Joe Wiltrout says it teaches kids how to work together, be responsible, and help their community.

He also says so many of the young ladies and girls who know someone in the program want to be involved as well. This rebranding allows everyone to be included!

Through Scouting, kids can go camping, learn how to tie knots, build fires, and hike.

They also do service projects, like cleaning parks or collecting food for those in need.

Scouting also offers fun activities, like earning badges for learning new skills or helping others.

Scouting America gives kids the chance to grow into confident, responsible leaders while having fun and learning about the world around them.