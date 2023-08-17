Britney Spears and Asghari split, Dunkin’ Donuts unveils fall flavors

Celebrity drama is heating up while others look to cool down and get ready for fall. What should we think about Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s split, or Dunkin’ Donuts’ new fall menu?

Luckily for us, WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel are here to help us answer the question… Is This Anything?

Third time was not the charm for pop star Britney Spears… After only 14 months of marriage, Spears and Sam Asghari have separated.

Sources speculate that the break-up was the result of an argument, but no official reason has been confirmed. The two married last June after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video back in 2016.

Prior to their marriage, Asghari was Spears’ personal trainer.

The first sign of fall isn’t the changing leaves or the cooler weather… It’s the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte… or PSL for short

Dunkin’ Donuts is spicing up the pumpkin game early this year! PSL lovers can now grab a pumpkin spice signature latte, a nutty pumpkin coffee, or something from the pumpkin bakery line-up!

This fall drink menu also features Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher. If you’re in the mood for a fall-inspired breakfast, they’re offering the ever-popular Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich! The fall bakery line-up includes Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin, topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

It’s no surprise that Dunkin’ is adding more pumpkin to their menu. According to Nielsen, Americans spent more than 236 million dollars on pumpkin spice flavored treats last year! Not to mention, every other coffee shop, local or international, is trying to sell their pumpkin goodies as well!

You know what they say, strike while the iron is hot… err… when the pumpkins are orange!

