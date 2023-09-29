Brittany Brumfield: Bringing the energetic magic of dueling pianos to Feinstein’s tomorrow!

Are you ready for a night of musical excitement and high-energy performances?

Well, look no further than dueling pianos, and Brittany Brumfield is here to hook you up with an unforgettable experience.

You’ve probably encountered the term “living jukebox,” which refers to the highly energetic musical performances we often witness at venues like Howl at the Moon downtown and Brickhouse in Broad Ripple.

We had the chance to sit down with Brittany Brumfield, a talented pianist and vocalist who’s headlining her own show this weekend.

If you’re not familiar with dueling pianos, Brittany is here to give you the scoop. These shows are all about musical spontaneity and audience interaction.

Typically, two piano players engage in a friendly musical battle, taking requests from the audience and performing songs from various genres.

It’s a unique experience where the crowd becomes an integral part of the show.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Brittany Brumfield’s performance.

She’ll be taking the stage at Feinstein’s tomorrow, September 30th.