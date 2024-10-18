Pumpkin smash event raises funds for STEAM projects in Indianapolis Public Schools

The Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual Pumpkin Smash event on Sunday, October 20th, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Half Liter Beer and BBQ Hall on Winthrop Avenue. Now in its fourth year, the event is a fundraiser designed to support STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) projects in Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Midtown schools. Funds raised through the event will help provide resources and programs for schools including Shortridge High School, Purdue Polytechnic High School, and elementary schools 43, 48, and 55.

“The idea was to find a fun, family-friendly way to raise money, and pumpkin smashing was the perfect fit,” said Judy Weerts Hall, Senior Manager of Public Relations for the club. Participants can take part in the signature pumpkin drop from a 20-foot lift, where they get to smash pumpkins as hard as they can. “It’s very cathartic,” Weerts Hall added. Participants can even personalize their pumpkins by writing words or drawing on them before smashing.

For those who prefer to stay on the ground or are under 18, there are smaller baby pools where children can smash pumpkins safely. “We have lots of family-friendly activities planned, including games, crafts, a costume parade, and a performance by Silly Safaris,” said Weerts Hall. In addition to these activities, there will also be a silent auction, which is live now on the event’s website, featuring a range of items up for bid.

The event is supported by local sponsors, including Half Liter, which is donating the venue and hosting a “dine to donate” initiative as part of the fundraiser. The pumpkins are provided by Waterman’s Family Farm on the southeast side, helping to keep costs manageable. “We’re grateful for our sponsors, and it’s been great to see the community come together to support these important educational projects,” Weerts Hall noted.

Tickets for the Pumpkin Smash event can be purchased online, and more information is available at brkc.org. All proceeds from the event go toward supporting STEAM initiatives at participating schools, helping teachers fund projects through platforms like DonorsChoose, which connects educators with donors. “It’s all about giving the students the tools they need to succeed,” Weerts Hall said.