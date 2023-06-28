Broadway star to perform at The Cabaret

In an exciting studio appearance today, our hosts were joined by Broadway star Keirsten Hodgens, who is preparing for her highly anticipated performance at The Cabaret this Saturday. Hodgens has an impressive resume, having made her mark in the national tour of the Olivier Award-winning production, Jesus Christ Superstar. Her talent and versatility have also shone through in notable productions such as Master Class, Ragtime, and Smoky Joe’s Cafe. Most recently, she has been captivating audiences with her performance in Six: The Musical, showcasing her exceptional vocal prowess and stage presence. Fans and theater enthusiasts won’t want to miss the opportunity to witness Hodgens’ incredible talent up close and personal at The Cabaret.

With her extensive experience and range of roles, Hodgens has proven herself to be a dynamic force in the world of Broadway. Her performances have garnered critical acclaim, and her dedication to her craft shines through in every production she takes part in.

Viewers can look forward to hearing about her journey in the theater industry, gaining insight into her upcoming performance at The Cabaret, and perhaps even getting a glimpse into her future projects. Keirsten Hodgens’ visit promises to be an exciting and inspiring conversation for all theater enthusiasts tuning in.