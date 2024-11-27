Brown County Art Gallery showcases Indiana’s artistic heritage

For nearly a century, the Brown County Art Gallery has been a cornerstone of Indiana’s art scene. Founded in 1926 by members of an early art colony, the gallery has evolved to include expanded exhibits, studio spaces, and a permanent collection, showcasing its commitment to preserving and promoting the state’s artistic heritage. Lyn Letsinger-Miller, board president of the gallery, recently shared details about ongoing and upcoming events.

“Brown County has a rich history in the arts because of that early art colony,” Letsinger-Miller said. With colder weather setting in, she highlighted the gallery as an ideal destination for visitors, especially with its upcoming exhibit, the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA) Member Show. “This is like a tour of Indiana in 142 paintings,” she said. The exhibit, opening Saturday, features works created outdoors by artists who complete their pieces on-site, despite challenges like weather and insects. All paintings are available for purchase, with a range of sizes and prices.

The gallery is home to about 60 artists and historic collections, but its offerings extend beyond visual art. One popular event, the Indiana Uplands Winter Wine Market, takes place on December 7. “It’s probably the greatest Girlfriends Weekend ever,” Letsinger-Miller said. Featuring nine wineries from across Indiana, the event includes wine sales, accessories, food, and tastings. Attendees can purchase tickets online for $30, which includes a wine glass and tote bag. “It’s a great place to stock up on wine for the holidays and gifts,” she added.

Another cherished tradition at the gallery is the display of Nancy Noël’s angel paintings. Noël, known for her depictions of Amish children and animals, is especially celebrated for her angel works. The gallery, which represents her estate, offers originals and reproductions for sale. “The angels are out on exhibit, and they’re truly special,” Letsinger-Miller said.

The gallery also continues to showcase work from notable Indiana artist John Mellencamp. “We’ve sold a few pieces, and he likes us,” Letsinger-Miller said, noting that the curated collection will remain on display through the end of the year, with occasional additions.

Looking ahead, the Brown County Art Gallery will host new works from its art association in December, further enriching its diverse offerings. The gallery is open daily, except on Thanksgiving, providing visitors with a variety of opportunities to explore its exhibits. “We’ve got angels, wine, Plein Air paintings, Mellencamp—something for everyone,” Letsinger-Miller said.

Located in the heart of Nashville, Indiana, the gallery remains a hub for art lovers and a perfect destination for a winter afternoon.

For more information, visit BrownCountyArtGallery.org.