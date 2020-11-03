Brownsburg’s annual food drive feeds Hendricks County’s hungry

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg is inviting residents to drop off canned and boxed food items at the Brownsburg Parks Administrative Office in support of its annual effort to feed the hungry.

The annual “Let’s Give” food drive sends donations straight to the Messiah Lutheran Church Food Pantry, serving more than 2,000 families in Hendricks County.

Every holiday season they hold this event, but the town’s community engagement coordinator, Shelby Abner, says this year that mission is even more crucial.

“This year is bigger than ever for people to give,” Abner said. “With the coronavirus, we have a lot of families in the county who are needing a lot more support than they usually do so it’s a big thing that we need to give back for.”

Usually, the food drive would be at the town hall, but due to COVID-19, this year’s drop-off location changed to the Brownsburg Parks Administrative office.

Trending Headlines

Location: 402 E. Main St.

402 E. Main St. Hours you can donate: Weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Here’s a list of suggested non-perishable items: