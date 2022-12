All Indiana

Bryan Lomax bringing smiles during holidays with barbershop toy drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bryan Lomax talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about a barbershop toy drive still collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to children for the holidays.

People can donate toys for the Lomax barber and beauty toy drive at 7350 Westhaven Drive, Suite C, Indianapolis.

Donations are due by Friday.