Bunge announces 70+ new career opportunities

Bunge, a major player in agribusiness, food, and ingredients, is launching its biggest hiring spree in Morristown, Indiana, with over 70 full-time positions up for grabs throughout the year.

This move aligns with Bunge’s plan to construct a $550 million soy protein concentrate facility, a major step in its growth plan.

The job openings cover various roles, including Production, Material Handling, Packaging, Warehouse Operators, Maintenance Mechanics, Engineers, and Quality Food Safety Experts.

This initiative not only shows Bunge’s commitment to expanding its team but also highlights its investment in the local community and economy.

At Bunge, the primary goal is to link farmers and consumers to provide essential food, feed, and fuel globally.

With a long history spanning centuries, Bunge emphasizes global food security, sustainability, and community prosperity.

Known as a leader in oilseed processing and a key supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, Bunge values its partnerships with farmers, ensuring quality products from farm to table.

Additionally, Bunge collaborates with customers to develop solutions that match changing dietary needs and global trends.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Bunge operates with approximately 23,000 employees across 300 facilities in over 40 countries, demonstrating its dedication to excellence and innovation in agribusiness worldwide.