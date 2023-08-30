Burger King faces lawsuit over whopper size and Subway uses giant blimp for promotion…Is This Anything?

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on February 15, 2022 in Daly City, California. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, reported strong fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with revenue of $1.55 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In today’s episode of “Is This Anything?” Hammer delves into the quirky and intriguing world of trending topics. First up on the menu is the peculiar case of customers suing Burger King over the size of their beloved Whopper sandwich. It’s a case that has tongues wagging and raises questions about consumer expectations.

Who would’ve thought that the dimensions of a fast-food sandwich could lead to a legal showdown? Hammer provides some witty insights into this intriguing story, highlighting the curious intersections of law and fast food.

Shifting gears, Hammer steers the conversation to Subway’s audacious marketing move involving a sandwich-shaped blimp that doubles as a restaurant. This larger-than-life promotion is nothing short of a spectacle, taking the sandwich chain’s branding to new heights, quite literally.

As Hammer discusses this eye-catching publicity stunt, he’s sure to leave us pondering the extent to which companies will go to capture the public’s attention and whether a blimp that looks like a sandwich is indeed “anything” in the world of marketing.