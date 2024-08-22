BUTTER Fine Art Fair: A Celebration of Art and Culture in Indianapolis

Greg Rose, an artist, and Tasha Jones, a poet, joined us to discuss the upcoming BUTTER Fine Art Fair. It’s happening over Labor Day weekend, August 29 to September 1, 2024, here in Indianapolis.

BUTTER Fine Art Fair is an extravaganza of creativity that highlights over 60 artists from the globe, featuring local, national, and international talent. One of the artists exhibiting this year is Greg Rose.

What makes the fair special is that it sells or lends out 100 percent of its artwork, and all the proceeds are given directly to the artists.

Greg shared how BUTTER had been impacting positively on artists in Indiana and his excitement about the fair this year. He believes *BUTTER* provides great exposure for local talent.

Tasha Jones is leading the poetry activities at the fair. She also spoke about what attendees can expect.

In addition to visual art, BUTTER is hosting several events throughout the weekend, which include readings of poetry, live DJs, and conversations with artists.

Tasha is excited to bring poetry to *BUTTER* and share it with the community. Single tickets for the event are $40 to experience three different days of art and activities.

There’s also a special Preview Night on Thursday for $150. Students 18 and under are Free Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Get more information and order tickets at butterartfair.com.

Here’s one great event no art lover would want to miss and have a chance to support talented artists from Indiana and beyond.