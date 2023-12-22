Buying baby gear on a budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rebelstork, a leading expert in overstock and open-box baby products, provides families with quality products. Emily Hosie, CEO and founder of Rebelstork, is also a mom who knows the cost of baby gear adds up quickly.

Hosie joins All Indiana to share her best safety tips for choosing baby gear like research, prioritizing durability, ensuring proper fit and functionality and following assembly instructions and regularly inspect items for signs of wear and tear. Rebelstork is North America’s only AI tech-powered baby gear marketplace that is creating a more sustainable world by minimizing the burden for the next generation of parents. As a certified B-corporation and the go-to recommerce platform for overstock, open-box, and quality used baby gear, Rebelstork has built technology to help parents, brands, and retailers seamlessly participate in the circular economy.

Rebelstork is powered by REV™, a first-of-its-kind baby gear AI-pricing technology for consumers, retailers, and brands. To date, Rebelstork has saved over 180,000 pieces of baby gear from ending up in landfill.