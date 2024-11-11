C. Thomas Howell to host two special screenings of “The Outsiders” in Indiana

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell, known for his role as Ponyboy in “The Outsiders,” is set to visit Indiana for two special screenings of the classic film on November 21. Howell, who co-founded the Stay Gold Foundation with his wife, aims to use these events to engage audiences in person, particularly younger viewers. “We’re in a battle with social media; attention spans are shrinking. People would rather swipe than read a book or watch a film. So, we decided to get out and spread the word,” he said, emphasizing the importance of literacy and personal communication.

Filmed in 1982, “The Outsiders” is based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, which she wrote at the age of 16. The book remains a staple in American schools, touching generations of readers. Howell reflects on the legacy, saying, “Every year, I get a new batch of 13- and 14-year-old kids who come on my social media, emotional over Johnny Cade and Dally’s fate. Then they see Ponyboy is now 57, and they really start crying.”

Howell has continued a close friendship with S.E. Hinton, who rarely gives interviews. Howell recalls having her as a guest on his former radio show. “She’s seen the impact her book has had on so many lives,” he said, sharing how fans frequently express that “The Outsiders” sparked their love for reading or even inspired them to pursue teaching.

Beyond reminiscing, Howell speaks passionately about the value of real-life connections, highlighting his concern that personal communication is fading. “Kids today are asking each other to dances via text while playing a video game,” Howell observed. “Those were defining moments that build our character.” Howell encourages young people to embrace handwritten notes and face-to-face interactions as vital elements of self-expression and personal growth.

The upcoming screenings offer a rare opportunity for fans to view the film alongside Howell and engage in a discussion about the story’s themes of community and resilience. Tickets for the November 21 screenings are available online.