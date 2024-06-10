Caitlin Clark’s Team USA snub; Summer box office struggles: Is This Anything?

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is using her exclusion from Team USA’s 12-player roster as motivation. After tying the WNBA rookie record with seven three-pointers during a win against the Washington Mystics, Clark learned she was not selected. She expressed her determination to improve, saying, “That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there, and I think it’s just a little more motivation.” Fever head coach Christie Sides supports her star guard, noting Clark’s competitive spirit and readiness to use the snub as fuel for future success. Is this Anything?

The summer box office is struggling, with revenue down 24% compared to last year, according to Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian. To attract audiences, movie theater chains are offering collectible popcorn buckets for major releases like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Dune Part 2. These unique marketing efforts have shown promise, with Dune Part 2’s bucket contributing to an $82.5 million opening weekend. Dergarabedian highlighted the importance of innovative strategies, stating that these efforts help build excitement and draw people back to theaters. Is this Anything?