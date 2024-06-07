Camp Silver Moon: Helping kids with Sickle Cell Disease

John Joseph, a junior at Decatur Central High School, lives with Sickle Cell Disease, a condition that can be life-threatening.

This summer, kids aged 7-16 with Sickle Cell Disease from across Indiana will gather at Camp Silver Moon at Camp Crosley in North Webster, Indiana, from June 9-14, hosted by the nonprofit Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center.

Traditional camps are often not suitable for kids with Sickle Cell Disease, but Camp Silver Moon provides a supportive environment where campers can connect with others who understand their experiences and learn valuable self-management skills.

John is passionate about raising awareness for the camp and hopes to help others feel less alone in their journey with the disease.

With John’s advocacy and the support of organizations like the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Camp Silver Moon offers kids with Sickle Cell Disease a place to thrive despite their health challenges.