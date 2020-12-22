Carmel business selling sleepwear for women offers doorstep delivery before Christmas

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– A local company is offering some suggestions for last-minute Christmas gifts.

CoolRevolution PJ’s is based in Carmel and specializes in comfortable pajamas for women.

The business was founded by Laura Musall and Mindy Ford, who at the time were suffering from night sweats. They decided to create their own pajamas catered to women’s comfort.

“We designed the pajamas from my dining room table,” Musall said. “We decided we wanted to make pajamas for real women, so we picked apart what we liked [and] didn’t like about pajamas, sketched it out and that’s how we did it.”

The business is offering personal delivery by Christmas for Hoosiers living in Marion, Boone and Hamilton counties if ordered no later than Tuesday 5 p.m.

They offer delivery with a $50 purchase. Click here for more.