Watch local artisans live at work at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is well underway, which means there is no shortage of traditional German food and fun to experience in Carmel. “All Indiana” Reporter Marlee Thomas dropped by the Christkindlmarkt to check out some of the traditions and tasty staples on display this year.

In the first segment, Marlee spoke with the CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, Maria Rosenfeld, inside the Werkstatt (workshop) inside the Kinderplatz (Kids Area). Maria Rosenfeld showed Marlee a live glassblowing demonstration by guest artisans Falk Bauer and Katrin Zapf, two glassblowers from the historic glassblowing community of Lauscha in Thuringia.

Maria Rosenfeld encouraged guests to stop by and meet with artisans from various backgrounds, including glassblowers, woodworkers and toy makers. To view the complete list of artisans at this year’s Christkindlmarkt and upcoming dates for live demonstrations, click here.