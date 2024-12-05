Saint Nikolaus shares holiday traditions at Carmel Christkindlmarkt

All Indiana host Marlee Thomas dropped by the Carmel Christkindlmarkt to speak with special guest Saint Nikolaus over Kindereck (Kids Corner)! We asked the jolly fellow about the upcoming holiday Sankt Nikolaustag, or Saint Nicholas Day, on Dec. 6.

“The evening before Saint Nicholas Day, children put their boots or shoes in front of their house,” Saint Nikolaus explained. “If they’ve been good all year, they receive a small gift. But if they’ve been naughty and not nice, then they might get a piece of coal in their shoe.”

Saint Nicholas will greet folks at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt tonight, Dec. 5, and Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kids Corner. Children can meet St. Nikolaus, and if they’ve been good all year, they may even receive a small gift!

Founded as a nonprofit organization in 2017, Carmel Christkindlmarkt visitors can browse various products sourced from Germany and neighboring German-speaking European countries. The event includes traditional German foods, beverages, and gifts.

To learn more about Carmel Christkindlmarkt, visit carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.