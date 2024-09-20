Search
Carmel International Arts Festival returns 2024

ALL INDIANA ART FEST

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Carmel Arts and Design District will come alive with creativity during its annual festival on September 28-29, 2024. This two-day event promises a vibrant showcase of local artists, food vendors, and community engagement.

Festival hours on Saturday, September 28, will run from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, allowing attendees to explore a variety of artistic displays and culinary delights. The evening will feature ART ROCKS!, a special event from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM, showcasing live performances and interactive art experiences.

On Sunday, September 29, the festival will continue with hours from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Visitors can stop by the Information Booth during the festival to locate their favorite artists and food vendors, ensuring they don’t miss out on any of the exciting attractions.

Join the community in celebrating art, music, and local culture at this year’s festival in the Carmel Arts and Design District!

