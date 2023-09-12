Carmel International Arts Festival unveils stellar line-up

The Carmel International Arts Festival is bringing an array of culture and creativity!

Festival President Jill Gilmer joined us to share the big reveal of the artist line-up, which includes two exceptional visiting artists from none other than Jelgava, Latvia—Carmel’s spirited sister city.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in the heart of Carmel.

Get ready for an artsy adventure like no other!

The Carmel International Arts Festival has always been a feast for the senses, and this year is no exception.

This two-day extravaganza promises to bring a global mosaic of artistic expression to the heart of Carmel.

From vibrant paintings to sculptures, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this artistic experience that celebrates both local and international talents right on Main Street.

Grab your friends and family, and let’s make this festival a time to remember!