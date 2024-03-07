Carmel native Meggie Iyer becomes American Idol contestant 2024

Meggie Iyer, a 19-year-old IU student from Carmel, is a contestant on Season 22 of “American Idol.”

Beyond her television endeavors, she’s also been recently included in the lineup for the Hoosier Country Jam taking place on April 15 in Bloomington.

Joining acts like Mason Ramsey, the viral sensation known as the “Walmart yodeling boy,” Michael Ray with his impressive collection of four #1 radio hits, and Jake Hoot, the champion of “The Voice,” Meggie’s presence adds a local flair to the event, alongside fellow Indiana artists including Dylan Schneider, Hank Ruff, and Jake Dodds.

Hoosier Country Jam, a celebration of music and community spirit, isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about investing in the future.

By attending this event, you’re not only treating yourself to a fantastic lineup of country music stars, but you’re also supporting student scholarships to attend Camp Broadcast, a transformative experience shaping the next generation of media professionals.

Featured on platforms like The Today Show and Good Morning America, the sizzle video captures the essence of this incredible initiative, showcasing the talent and passion driving Hoosier Country Jam’s mission.

So join us for an unforgettable night of music and philanthropy, where every beat brings us closer to empowering tomorrow’s leaders.