All Indiana

Carmel photographer selected as part of Team USA World Photographic Cup

Have you ever heard of the World Photographic Cup?

The best photographers from 35 countries compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

A photographer from Carmel is part of this, and he’s opened a new exhibit to showcase some of Team USA’s images.

Roben Bellomo has been selected as part of Team USA for the 2022 World Photographic Cup.









The World Photographic Cup pits Team USA against the best photographers from 35 countries.

Winners will be announced at the WPC Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy, on March 28th.

Roben has opened a new exhibit at his art gallery in the Village of West Clay featuring Team USA’s images.

The exhibit will be open through the end of March at BEHN Gallery at 2149 Glebe St., Suite 100, Carmel, IN 46032.

For more information on the World Photographic Cup and to view the finalist images from around the world, visit WorldPhotographicCup.org.