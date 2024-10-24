Carmel Symphony Orchestra League hosts ‘Musical Morning’

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra League will have its ninth annual “Musical Morning” brunch at the Woodland Country Club. Music and community involvement and celebration of local talent will be there.

It was actually originated to showcase students who have received the Young Artist Award through Carmel Symphony League. Those young musicians are then invited to perform at the “Musical Morning” so that the community could also see and hear them. Over time, it welcomed professional performers from the Carmel Symphony Orchestra to show up during the said event to add more variety of musical talents for its attendees.

This year, it has a particular focus on fundraising, with a panel including the Mayor of Carmel and a city council member. The topic will revolve around civic engagement and how vital community support is to the arts. As Anne Marie Chastain from Carmel Symphony Orchestra League describes it, “It’s a fun morning that highlights the essential role people play in giving back to the city and supporting the symphony.”

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra League-an ensemble of volunteers-costs the symphony nothing but works tirelessly to support its activities: everything from providing meals for the musicians to educational programs and events, helping the symphony reach out to the wider community. “Our volunteers are the backbone of our community engagement,” said Chastain, adding events such as Carmel Fest, where they enable children to participate in music in a host of different ways.

Sandra Pirkle, past board president, speaks to the importance of volunteering, particularly for many wanting to stay active after their children have grown. She invites others to take advantage of opportunities to be involved with community organizations like Carmel Symphony League because for her, it is an ideal way to give back and support the arts.

It also puts the spotlight on a very special initiative-the intergenerational connections. It will feature profiles of multi-generational families of women participating in the symphony league, showcasing how the volunteer leadership has been passed down and celebrated within the community. “We’re looking at women who are in the league and other younger women who are in their lives,” said Chastain, adding this is going to be an ongoing feature throughout the year.

“Musical Morning” is Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $50 and a ticket purchase may be made online through the Carmel Symphony Orchestra League website at onthestage.tickets.