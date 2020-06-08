Carmel Symphony Orchestra offers free, virtual music summer camp

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is creating new ways for kids to engage with music with its free, virtual music summer camp.

Members of the symphony personally volunteered to participate, using videos to educate children of all ages.

Starting June 15, professional musicians will be giving tutorials every Monday on how to play the flute, harp, trombone and other instruments.

“We worked very hard in a very short amount of time to get the musicians involved, to find out what we needed to do to provide quality video,” Laura Payne, educational director at Carmel Symphony Orchestra, said.

Payne said the COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult but has also helped the orchestra find creative ways to engage with musicians, giving them a chance to do what they love: sharing their art with the future generation.

“What we love doing most is playing music and playing it together,” she said. “We think this will be a great way to engage everyone and keep them interested.”

The first 25 students to call the office and sign up will get a free T-shirt and complimentary tickets to a concert when the orchestra returns to the Palladium in Carmel. You can also view the first batch of videos on their YouTube page.

