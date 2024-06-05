Carmel Symphony Orchestra Summer Series Begins June 21st

Get ready for a summer filled with beautiful music! The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce its Summer Series, starting on June 21st at Coxhall Gardens.

Blair Clark and Anne Marie Chastain from the Carmel Symphony Orchestra shared all the details about the Summer Series. These two are passionate about music and can’t wait to tell you more about the upcoming concerts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kickoff Date : The series begins on June 21st.

: The series begins on June 21st. Location : All concerts will take place at the beautiful Coxhall Gardens.

: All concerts will take place at the beautiful Coxhall Gardens. Variety of Music: Expect a range of music styles that will delight all audiences.

Coxhall Gardens is a perfect spot for enjoying live music. Bring your family, friends, and a picnic to relax and enjoy the performances under the summer sky.

For more details about the Summer Series, visit the Carmel Symphony Orchestra website. You’ll find information on concert dates, performers, and more.

Don’t miss the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Summer Series starting June 21st at Coxhall Gardens.

Join Blair Clark and Anne Marie Chastain to celebrate a summer of fantastic music in a beautiful setting. Mark your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable musical experience!