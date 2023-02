All Indiana

Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joins “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about his upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne.

Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.

Catfish Cooley will perform Friday night in Indy at the Irving Theater and Saturday night in Fort Wayne at Piere’s Entertainment Center.

Fans can purchase tickets online.