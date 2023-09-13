Celebrate 188 years of Oktoberfest with Bavarian brews from Paulaner

September 16th is a date etched in Bavarian history, marking the 188th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. As the world prepares to raise their steins to this iconic festival, there’s no better way to celebrate than with an authentic Bavarian brew from Paulaner.

To kick off the festivities stateside, Paulaner USA is bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to “All Indiana” with Alexis Rogers and Kayla Sullivan. And what’s an Oktoberfest celebration without the beer? Paulaner USA generously brought Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier and Paulaner Oktoberfest Märzen, complete with steins, shirts, and more for a true Bavarian experience. Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, joined the show for an interview.

Did you know that Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier is Germany’s #1 Oktoberfest beer? Brewed only once a year and exclusively served in Paulaner Oktoberfest tents in Munich, it boasts a deep golden hue, full-bodied richness, and a harmoniously balanced taste with a delightful hop fragrance. At 6% ABV, it packs a bolder punch than your usual lager.

But that’s not all. Paulaner Märzen, developed over 200 years ago to commemorate the original Munich Oktoberfest, is a rich, full-bodied beer with dark toffee notes and a subtle fruitiness, all finely balanced with hops. It’s a year-round delight in the U.S. at 5.8% ABV and will instantly transport you to the heart of the celebration.

The celebration is not just about beer; it’s a centuries-old tradition that began as a wedding ceremony and now attracts over 7 million attendees worldwide, consuming a staggering 1.8 million gallons of beer. In the United States, it’s celebrated with month-long revelry featuring music, costumes, songs, and, of course, beer.

One of the festival’s unique aspects is that all beer served at the Oktoberfest tents must come from one of Munich’s six breweries, including Paulaner. Additionally, the beer must adhere to the Reinheitsgebot, a 1516 “purity law” that sets stringent quality standards, allowing only barley, malt, yeast, and hops in the recipe.

Watch “All Indiana” and Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, for a pre-celebration. Get ready to savor the Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier and Märzen, experience Bavarian tradition, and toast to the 188th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Prost!