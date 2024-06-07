Celebrate Italian Culture at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Holy Rosary Catholic Church is excited to announce the summer highlight on Friday, June 14th, and Saturday, June 15th, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 520 Stevens Street and surrounding Lacy Park.

Experience the joy of an outdoor Italian festival with delicious food, music, and fun activities for all ages – and it’s all free!

Enjoy over 25 Italian dishes, music, dancing, and even inflatable fun for the kids.

Decorated with lights and Italian bikes, the atmosphere is lively and colorful.

Plus, learn to play Bocce with the Italian Heritage Society at Lacy Park.

Join the special 7 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 15th, preceded by a beautiful Italian religious procession.

Come and celebrate Italian culture and community at Holy Rosary Catholic Church!