Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Scoopz at The AMP

July is National Ice Cream Month, and there’s no better place to celebrate than Scoopz at The AMP at 16 Tech.

Scoopz is ready to make your summer sweeter with everyone’s favorite treat: ice cream!

Scoopz offers a wide variety of flavors, from classic choices to unique creations.

Some of their fun flavors include Key Lime Pie, LemOreo, Graham Slam, and Bourbon Praise Pecan. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Lori Kincy, the owner of Scoopz, joined us to share more about their delicious offerings and how they’re celebrating National Ice Cream Month.

For more information and to see all their flavors, visit Scoopz Ice Cream.

Treat yourself to some ice cream this July and discover your new favorite flavor at Scoopz!