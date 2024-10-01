Celebrating 5 years of The Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana

The Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Christian Webb, executive director of the Music Center, acknowledged the challenges the venue faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed its operations. “Even though it’s five years on a calendar, we’ve really only been doing it for about three,” Webb said.

The Music Center has become a key part of Nashville’s cultural scene, complementing the area’s established arts, food, and outdoor activities. Webb highlighted the influence of the Little Opry, a historic music venue, as an inspiration behind building the Music Center, saying it helped sustain a strong interest in live music in Brown County.

To mark the anniversary, the Music Center has launched exclusive merchandise, including show posters that feature the names of all the artists who have performed at the venue. Webb emphasized the importance of maintaining diversity in the acts booked, offering a wide range of performances to appeal to different audiences. Upcoming shows include Killer Queen and “One Night in Memphis,” a tribute to a famous recording session featuring Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley.

Looking ahead, the Music Center plans to enhance the visitor experience with upgraded amenities, such as a VIP seating area and improvements to the beer garden. Webb expressed a commitment to continually improving the venue and ensuring it offers something for everyone. “It’s important to have that customer service to make sure everyone is happy and we’re giving them the best experience possible,” Webb said.

WISH-TV is currently offering a giveaway for a VIP experience at the upcoming Everclear concert on October 23. Contest details are available at WISHTV.com/contests.