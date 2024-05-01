Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

During May, we’re celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Month, a time dedicated to honoring the rich cultural heritage and contributions of AAPI communities across the nation.

Rupal Thanawala joined us Wednesday afternoon to share more information about the array of activities the Asian American Alliance Inc. has planned!

The excitement begins with the AAPI Heritage Month Kick-off on May 3, 2024, an event designed to ignite community spirit and connection.

Starting with a networking reception at Barnes & Thornburg, attendees can enjoy each other from 7:45-8:45 p.m.

One of the highlights of the month-long celebration is the Asian Fest.

Scheduled for May 11, 2024, at the Indiana Historical Society, Asian Fest promises a day filled with food, music, art, and more!

Asian American Pacific Islander Month serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering connections and creating unity.

With an exciting lineup of events curated by the Asian American Alliance Inc., May becomes a time of celebration, reflection, and empowerment.

All are welcome to participate. Be sure to visit the Asian American Alliance Inc. registration link for more information!