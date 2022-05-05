All Indiana

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Cowboy Dip recipe

160 years ago today, Mexico won a war against the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The anniversary is now known as the holiday Cinco de Mayo, and it’s actually more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico as a way to celebrate Mexican-American culture.

As part of our celebration Thursday on “All Indiana,” Jeanine Bobenmoyer of the “City Moms” blog joined us with a delicious cowboy dip.

Cowboy Dip





Ingredients:

1 (15.5 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups corn

1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and minced

3 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Coarse salt

Pork Rinds, any flavor

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine black beans, corn, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt. Serve alongside Southern Recipe Original Pork Rinds or add more heat with Southern Recipe Hot & Spicy Pork Rinds!

For more information, visit thecitymoms.org.