Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrating Dr. Seuss Day 2024

Dr. Seuss books sit on the shelves of a library on March 3, 2021. (WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

On Dr. Seuss Day, it’s as if a sprinkle of magic descends upon communities far and wide.

Everywhere you turn, there’s a burst of color and whimsy inspired by the legendary author.

Schools become wonderlands, with corridors adorned in hues of red and blue, reminiscent of the Cat’s mischievous hat.

Children, wide-eyed and beaming, dress up as their favorite Seussian characters, their imaginations taking flight alongside Horton and the Grinch.

Families huddle close, passing down the joy of Seuss from one generation to the next, ensuring that his stories remain cherished treasures in the hearts of all who revel in their magic.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kathy Ireland to receive Grit...
All Indiana /
CDC drops 5-day isolation guidance...
National News /
Indiana University officials ditch plan...
News /
Special Olympics wraps up 2024...
Local News /
Zyn nicotine pouches are all...
National News /
Woman convicted of murder conspiracy,...
News /
Total Eclipse of the Art:...
Solar Eclipse /
Trae Crowder: ‘The Liberal Redneck’...
Life.Style.Live! /