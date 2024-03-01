Celebrating Dr. Seuss Day 2024

Dr. Seuss books sit on the shelves of a library on March 3, 2021. (WISH Photo)

On Dr. Seuss Day, it’s as if a sprinkle of magic descends upon communities far and wide.

Everywhere you turn, there’s a burst of color and whimsy inspired by the legendary author.

Schools become wonderlands, with corridors adorned in hues of red and blue, reminiscent of the Cat’s mischievous hat.

Children, wide-eyed and beaming, dress up as their favorite Seussian characters, their imaginations taking flight alongside Horton and the Grinch.

Families huddle close, passing down the joy of Seuss from one generation to the next, ensuring that his stories remain cherished treasures in the hearts of all who revel in their magic.