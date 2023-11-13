Celebrating Indy’s robust culinary scene

You can experience the vibrant flavors of Indianapolis at Avoir Indianapolis, a culinary event presented by Ritz Charles in collaboration with The Agency.

This exciting event will showcase the exquisite wines of Ambassador Winery and feature a culinary journey curated by none other than local personal chef, Adam Laskowski.

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with a diverse range of delectable dishes and exceptional wines, all set against the backdrop of Indianapolis’ rich culinary scene.

Avoir Indianapolis promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience that celebrates the best of the city’s food and wine culture.