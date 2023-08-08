Celebrating International Assistance Dog Week

Amidst the calendar of important observances, this week takes on a particularly heartwarming significance as it marks the commencement of International Assistance Dog Week. This annual recognition is a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and remarkable abilities of service dogs, alongside their skilled trainers. These remarkable partnerships extend beyond mere companionship, as service dogs play a pivotal role in transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities. This week serves as a platform to celebrate their tireless contributions, shedding light on the profound impact they make on the lives of those they assist.

(WISH Photo)

In an exclusive conversation with our hosts, Samantha Thompson, the adept Communications Manager of ICAN (Indiana – Canine – Assistant – Network), takes center stage. With her wealth of knowledge and insights, she offers a deeper understanding of the significance of this week and the pivotal role ICAN plays in it. ICAN’s mission is not only to train and provide assistance dogs but also to establish an invaluable network that connects these loyal companions with individuals in need. As Samantha unfolds the layers of compassion and commitment that ICAN embodies, it becomes evident that their efforts transcend the realm of training animals – they are weaving threads of hope, empowerment, and newfound independence in the lives they touch.