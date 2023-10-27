Celebrating National Civics Day with ‘Future Presidents of America’ program

Today, in celebration of National Civics Day, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site joined us for an engaging session featuring Roger Harding and Future Presidents of America alum, Eden Ridout.

They discussed the “Future Presidents” program, offering insights into this unique initiative.

As a special highlight, Cody and Kayla were put to the test with a live civics quiz to assess their knowledge.

Tune in to discover if they truly know their stuff, and gain a deeper understanding of the impactful work being done by Future Presidents of America at this historic site.