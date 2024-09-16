Celebrating National Family Meals Month

Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian at Fresh Thyme Market, joined us on All Indiana to talk about National Family Meals Month in September. This special initiative encourages families to spend more time sharing meals together at the dinner table.

Sedivy explained how family meal times can offer both health and social benefits. Eating together helps improve communication, build stronger relationships, and encourages healthier eating habits. She also shared a simple and delicious recipe that families can make together: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. This quick and easy meal allows everyone in the family to get involved in the kitchen.

You can find the full recipe at Fresh Thyme Market, making it even easier to enjoy a meal together during National Family Meals Month.