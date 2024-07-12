Celebrating National French Fry Day with Checkers, Rally’s!

Happy Friday, everyone! Today, we’re celebrating a special treat for “Tasty Takeout.” Travis Cassell from Checkers/Rally’s joined us to mark National French Fry Day in style!

French fries are a snack favorite for many, and a lot of us have a favorite spot to get them. What’s your go-to restaurant for fries? If you haven’t tried Checkers or Rally’s yet, you’re in for a treat. Their fries are known for being crispy, flavorful, and downright delicious.

Travis shared some interesting insights about what makes Checkers and Rally’s fries so special. From their unique seasoning blend to the perfect crunch, these fries are a must-try for any fry lover. Plus, Checkers and Rally’s have a variety of other tasty menu items to complement your fry experience.

Whether you’re a fan of classic fries or looking to try something new, Checkers and Rally’s have got you covered. Don’t miss out on this fry-tastic celebration!

Be sure to check out the full interview above to learn more about what makes Checkers and Rally’s fries so great. Enjoy your fries today, and happy National French Fry Day!