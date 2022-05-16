All Indiana

Celebrating National Mimosa Day with Strawberry Bruschetta recipe

If you’re looking for an excuse to sip on a mimosa, we’ve got a great one, it’s National Mimosa Day!

Mimosa’s are made of equal parts brut champagne and orange fruit juice.

Chef Felicia Grady, owner of “Plate It Up Catering” joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with some mimosa fun facts, ideas to celebrate National Mimosa Day and a tasty bruschetta recipe to enjoy with your drink.

Strawberry Bruschetta:





Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced thyme

1 teaspoon minced rosemary

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ pound goat cheese

2 cups chopped strawberries

2 cups of arugula or spinach

1 Truffle Butter Baguette

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place bread on ungreased baking sheets; brush with oil mixture.

Broil 3-4 in. from the heat until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Spread with goat cheese. Broil until the cheese begins to melt, 2-3 minutes longer.

In a small bowl, combine strawberries and arugula. Layer over cheese. Enjoy!

For more information, visit plateitupcatering.net.